Matty Healy shares full audio of himself opening for The 1975

Matty Healy has shared a full audio recording of his solo opening slot at The 1975‘s gig in Dublin earlier this summer, and launched a mysterious new website.

Back in June, the frontman stepped in as a last-minute support act for his own band after Caroline Polachek pulled out of the concert due to illness.

Healy – billed as ‘Matty’ – performed a 10-song acoustic set at St Anne’s Park, which included the live debuts of ‘Then Because She Goes’ and ‘Playing On My Mind’ from The 1975’s fourth album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

He also aired some of The 1975’s more stripped-back cuts – including ‘All I Need to Hear’ and ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’ – before covering tracks by Colin Hay and Donny Hathaway.

Today (August 4) Healy posted a link to the full audio of the gig on his ‘Truman Black’ blog. The show, titled ‘A Musical Performance Of An Intimate Moment’, has been uploaded to the singer’s ‘Truman Black’ account on SoundCloud.

The same SoundCloud page also contains an atmospheric instrumental song called ‘And Then The Sand We Sink In’, which was uploaded yesterday (August 3).

This composition by Healy was originally featured in the 2017 short film Black Eyed Susan. Starring the frontman’s mother Denise Welch and his brother, Louis Healy, the film is described as “a 15-minute psychological drama” that portrays an episode of depression.

Welch, who previously starred in Coronation Street, has opened up about her struggles with her mental health on numerous occasions. Healy wrote The 1975’s track ‘She Lays Down’ about his mother’s battle with post-natal depression.

Additionally, Healy has today shared some new ‘Truman Black’-themed artwork on his official Instagram profile. Some fans on Reddit have noted that he’s changed his bio on the platform from ‘matty’ to ‘TRUMAN BLACK’ as well.

Naturally, fans are now speculating over whether the new blog and ‘Truman Black’ artwork could signal a new side-project from Healy.

The ‘Truman Black’ website also features a photo of a white ’75 boxset with the name ‘(2013-2023) Singles’. Earlier this week, the group announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut album, and will be performing the record in full at Reading & Leeds 2023.

Speaking to NME last year, the singer explained why he uses the alias ‘Truman Black’ on the internet.

“My transition to fame was different because my mum is famous,” Healy said. “So the reason I’m called Truman Black on the internet is because before Twitter and Instagram and all that, all you had was Facebook. If you knew someone’s name then you could find them on Facebook.

“My mum was on Celebrity Big Brother, which was just catnip for fucking nutcases, obviously, on the internet. They would just find me and send me messages. So I changed my name on Facebook to something obscure. I’d like to say I was reading In Cold Blood but I definitely wasn’t. I’d definitely just seen the film Capote recently.”

Healy went on to say that he’d always found fame to be “a bore”, adding: “I love people liking what I do, but I’m not interested in being famous. I think that’s why I try and subvert [fame] sometimes.”

You can NME‘s video interview with Healy in full above.

The 1975 were recently banned from Malaysia after Healy criticised its government’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws while on stage at Good Vibes Festival. After the speech, he shared a kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald in front of the crowd. The rest of the event was then cancelled, with The 1975 now facing legal action.