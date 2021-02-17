Matty Healy shares further update on “humble” Drive Like I Do project

Matty Healy has shared a fresh update on the progress of his latest music project under the Drive Like I Do name, saying that it’ll include “a little bit of new music”.

The 1975 frontman has previously said that he is working on a release under the Drive Like I Do moniker, which has been described as a “separate entity” to The 1975, which could arrive later this month.

Healy shared two in-the-studio pictures with fans earlier this week in which he said he was “finishing DLID today” before adding in another caption: “It’s not a full album you guys r crazy.”

Addressing his followers on his Instagram Stories yesterday (February 16), Healy spoke in response to fan requests for more information on Drive Like I Do.

“There’s a lot of people asking me about Drive Like I Do,” the frontman said. “Drive Like I Do was the band we were before The 1975, so it’s kind of, it’s as humble as it always was.

// Drive like i do update from Matty // #The1975 pic.twitter.com/GkRV46RQWR — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) February 16, 2021

“So there’s the old music, there’s a little bit of new music – I’m not going to make a fanfare about it,” he continued about the upcoming Drive Like I Do release.

“It’s not coming out today, but it’s coming out pretty soon. It’ll be a nice little thing. There’s loads of things going on, coming out: so, I’m excited.”

The next Drive Like I Do release will follow on from the ‘Scary Monsters’ EP that was released in October.

Back in May Healy told NME that he was in the process of getting old Drive Like I Do tracks remastered. However, the two songs that were released in 2020 (‘Scary Monsters’ and ‘Wolves’) appear to be the same as the versions that have been doing the rounds online over the years.

“I’m getting the old stuff remastered and I’m basically going to put out the first album, the album that never was released,” Healy said of his plans at the time.

“And then we’ll follow that up with a new album. There’s so much Drive Like I Do stuff that was great that there’s not even demos of, so I’m going to record those songs and put them out with the two records that do kind of technically exist in the world.”