The 1975‘s Matty Healy has teased that the group will make a new album during quarantine.

The frontman says the band will start making a new record once ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ is released later this month, with Healy likening it to the hardcore edge of 2019 single ‘People’.

He told MusicWeek: “This isn’t necessarily the last record, I don’t think it is the last record, but it’s the end of this era, whatever’s next will be very different and it will be a different time.

“I bet you we will just do a new record and I bet you it’s dope. I think it’s going to be quite violent.”

Healy added: “Even though ‘NOACF’ is really sprawling, the later statements are ones like ‘People’.

“We’re still in a place of agitation and anxiety, we’re voyeurs of violence on a geopolitical level and we’re a band, so we feel a duty to talk about that. “And now we’re in a pandemic, so if you don’t make a record, what the fuck are you doing?”

Healy also revealed that the group have been working on a number of collaborations remotely, although he’s not sure if they will come to light.

He added: “There’s a couple of people I’m working with remotely but it’s difficult to talk about because I don’t know if it will happen.If it does then it could be exciting, everybody’s looking to collaborate at the moment.

“It’s funny isn’t it; the idea that we can’t physically see each other really inspires everybody to get.”

This comes after NME published the world’s first review of ‘Notes…’ earlier today.

In a five-star review, Dan Stubbs wrote: “Instead of issuing another state-of-the-world album, The 1975 have somehow put out an album made for introspection and headphone listening and dancing around your living room, something deep and sprawling and occasionally silly to dig deep into over many listens, during which your favourite track will shift on a daily basis. Something that requires time and attention – something just right for now.”

Tonight, The 1975 will also host a listening party for their 2013 debut album.