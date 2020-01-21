The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has teased plans to play acoustic benefit gigs in Australia and elsewhere in support of bushfire relief.

Yesterday (January 20), the British singer took to Instagram Stories to address the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia and revealed his desire to play stripped-down charity gigs for bushfire relief, as The Music reports.

“I haven’t spoken about Australia yet so that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to sell tickets,” he said. “I’m going to try and play all the acoustic-y kind of songs. It might just be me or me and one of the guys or something like that. But that’s what we’re going to do. So I think it’ll probably be in Sydney.” See a screenshot from his Instagram Stories below.

Healy said that he hasn’t “planned [the proposed charity show] yet or booked it,” and did not indicate a date for the gig. The 1975 will be in Australia and New Zealand later this month to headline St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival.

At the end of his four-video Instagram Story, Healy also revealed plans to play other acoustic shows around the world “throughout the year,” hinting at shows in England, Spain and America.

“Obvs the money raised is for charity’s dealing with the fires soz I wasn’t specific,” a still after the videos read. See the screenshot below.

The 1975 will headline Laneway, which kicks off next Monday (January 27) in Auckland, New Zealand before moving through major Australian cities. They will also perform in Brisbane (on February 1), Sydney (February 2) and Melbourne (February 8).

Yesterday, The 1975 were announced as the closing act for the upcoming NME Awards 2020, where they received a slew of nominations, including Best British Song (‘People’), Best British Band and Best Festival Headliner. See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees here.

The 1975 will join previously announced performers Yungblud and Beabadoobee at the ceremony, which will be held at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton. Tickets are available here.