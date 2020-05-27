The 1975’s Matty Healy on recording a song by his dad, actor Tim Healy: “He’s always been very punk”

The 1975’s Matty Healy has spoken out in praise of his father, actor Tim Healy – after the pair worked together on the band’s new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘.

The frontman was speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read, when he also opened up about the making of the track ‘Don’t Worry‘ – which features backing vocals from and was written by Benidorm and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet actor Tim Healy.

“My dad wrote it in 1990 or something,” Matty told NME about the track. “I’ve heard that song my whole life, but there’s never been a recording of it.”

Praising his father’s influence on him while growing up, Matty continued: “Although my dad was never into punk, my dad’s always been very punk. My dad was a welder, and then he became a stand-up comedian and started a live theatre company. At a time where people were going around Sunderland and Newcastle in the ‘70s and doing stand-up, he went out and did plays. I think they fucking went down like a shit in a lift most of the time, but that’s what he was like.

“When he became famous through [working class 1980s TV comedy-drama] Auf Widersehen Pet, he kind of became a figurehead for a political movement, like the subsidisation of industry that created the miners strikes and all those kind of things.”

Had a brill day recording a song I wrote when Matty was 11 he wanted it on his new album yippee you can hear it in April love you guys xxxx pic.twitter.com/2v5XJdp1Rh — Tim Healy (@TheRealTimHealy) June 30, 2018

He added: “He’s always been interested in really subversive comedy. And my dad’s early comedy was like, really surreal. It’s very funny. And some of it’s just weird.”

Matty is the son of Tim Healy and Denise Welch – the Loose Women Host and Coronation Street actress. In 2016, Healy wrote ‘I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It’ track ‘She Lays Down’ about Welch’s battle with post-natal depression.

The Big Read also sees Healy discuss being sampled by Slowthai on new track ‘Enemy’, and the controversy surrounding the rapper’s behaviour at the NME Awards 2020. Slowthai left the event early after an altercation with an audience member, who accused him of misogyny while accepting the fan-voted Hero Of The Year Award, following an interaction with co-host Katherine Ryan which escalated to what he later called “a point of shameful actions on my part.”

“I think that to demonise him when… we as a society love living through people like Slowthai,” Healy told NME. “We love celebrating young people who are economically disenfranchised who are kind of anti-establishment who are doing these things, and they’re reckless and they’re wild. And we basically go, ‘Yeah, fucking go on! Yeah, do it for me! Say that thing for me! Do that thing for me!’ And then when it goes too far, we’re all a bit like, ‘Whoa’.”

He added: “But we’ve got this guy and we celebrate them, we put them in pantheons and then when they reveal themselves to be young and naive at times, we go, ‘Well, that’s not fucking good enough.’ It’s a bit like, it’s all part of an issue, you know? We need to be looking after young men a bit better before we start demonising them.”

‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ by The 1975 is out now.