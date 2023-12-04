Matty Healy’s mum Denise Welch responds to Wikipedia death hoax

Matty Healy‘s mum Denise Welch has assured fans she is alive and well despite rumours circulating that she had died.

The rumours had apparently started after Welch’s Wikipedia page was hacked and was edited to read that she had passed away “after a case of explosive diarrhoea”.

Welch took to X/Twitter to confirm that she hadn’t died. “I’m alive and well and about to watch the jungle. Thanks for your concern.”

The source of the diarrhoea rumours was suggested to be a recent interview Welch did with The Guardian in which she described “shitting myself” while in New York last year to watch Healy perform with The 1975 in Madison Square Garden.

“I was wearing cream trousers. We were going to see my son Matty and his band, the 1975, at Madison Square Garden, and I was walking through the streets, enjoying the sunshine, pretending I was in some kind of video – throwing my hat into the New York sky like Mary Tyler Moore,” she said.

“I saw a couple of people turn and look at me. Now, although I’m not famous in New York, whenever Matty’s there I do get recognised as his mum, so I’m smiling and waving at them. I went back to the hotel room and bent over to get something out of the suitcase, and my husband said: “Do you realise you’ve shat yourself?”

I'm alive and well and about to watch the jungle. Thanks for your concern 😳😳😳 — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) December 3, 2023

I need someone to explain to me what’s going on because this is currently Denise Welch’s wiki page?? pic.twitter.com/yLuAV2RvXm — Hayley✨ (@hayleysoen) December 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Welch recently revealed that Healy had missed her wedding in 2013 when The 1975 were asked to open for The Rolling Stones in Hyde Park that summer.

“Matty, my Matthew, he missed my wedding to Lincoln [Townley],” she said (via Hello!). “I remember when he called me I was doing a play, and he said, ‘Mum, what would you say if I told you I can’t make your wedding.’

“This was ten years ago. I said, ‘I’d never forgive you,’ and he said, ‘Even if I was supporting The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park?’”

She added: “And it hurt me but I completely understood. It was a dilemma for both of us and it was hard, but I would never have said, ‘You’ve got to [come]’ because the band was on the up.”

Welch said that when the band were teenagers and “making a lot of noise in the garage” she used to shout: “Get a job! Unless you are supporting The Rolling Stones, get a job.”