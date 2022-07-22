Maude Latour shares ethereal new track ‘Probabilities’ ahead of Lollapalooza debut

Maude Latour has dropped a new single, ‘Probabilities’, ahead of her debut appearance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza next weekend. Listen to the euphoric track below.

The rising alt-pop star and recent Columbia graduate will be taking the stage at multiple US festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, All Things Go, and Music Midtown before heading out on a headline tour this autumn. View her full tour itinerary below.

“I’ve been dreaming of playing a festival for my whole life,” Latour told NME. “I feel so ready to play Lolla and it’s been constantly on my mind for a year now. I can’t believe it’s about to happen.”

The singer-songwriter also said she’d be giving ‘Probabilities’ a live debut next weekend at Lollapalooza, adding “I have a small feeling that’s it’s going to go absurdly hard live. I can’t wait.”

In the track, the New York City-based singer attempts to find meaning behind the chaos of life. “Are we where we are meant to be, or is this everything we know because of chance?” she said of the track. “Thinking about the effect of chance in our lives can be nauseating.”

Despite its heavy subject matter, ‘Probabilities’ is sonically light, leaning into glittery synths as Latour sings, “All we have are these chances, I want something to believe.”

Maude Latour Tour

JULY

28 – Chicago, IL, Lollapalooza

SEPTEMBER

17 & 18 – Atlanta, GA, Music Midtown

29 – Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

OCTOBER

1 – Columbia, MD, All Things Go Music Festival

2 – Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry

4 – Atlanta, GA, Terminal West

5 – Nashville, TN, The End

7 & 9 – Austin, TX, Austin City Limits

11 – Houston, TX, The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

12 – Dallas, TX, The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

14 – Denver, CO, Globe Hall

15 – Salt Lake City, UT, Kilby Court

17 – Phoenix, AZ, The Rebel Lounge

18 – Los Angeles, CA, El Rey Theatre

20 – Sacramento, CA, Harlow’s

21 – San Francisco, CA, The Chapel

23 – Seattle, WA ,Neumos

NOVEMBER

2 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

‘Probabilities’ is the latest single from Latour, who recently released indie-pop tracks ‘Trees’, ‘Lola’ and ‘Headphones’ as well as an EP, ‘Strangers Forever’, last October.

Focusing on subject matter that ranges from mourning loss to accepting disenchantment, Latour recently told The New York Times she’s “majoring in, ultimately as a philosophy major, life being fleeting.”

In the interview, the singer also talked about her excitement over playing the same stage as Metallica at her first festival. “I’m on the same stage as them, so their drum kit and stuff is going to be behind me,” she said.

Lollapalooza takes place next weekend (July 27-31), with Green Day, Dua Lipa, and Metallica set as headliners. Check back at NME for news and more from Lollapalooza 2022.