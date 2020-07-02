Max Leone drops new single ‘Malleable’

Max Leone has returned today with his fourth single of the year thus far, ‘Malleable’. The song is set to appear on his debut EP coming later this year. Listen to it below.

‘Malleable’ is the latest track to be released in what’s been a prolific year for Leone, following the drop of previous singles ‘First Grade’, ‘The Beach’ and ‘Cautious’.

“Malleable is about that friend you have who is always changing themselves to fit in with the people around them, and sometimes it feels like you don’t really know them at all,” Leone said of the song in a press statement.

All four singles have been released via DarkRoom records, responsible for releasing Billie Eilish’s GRAMMY-winning debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

“It’s very daunting,” he told NME back in May about potentially following in Eilish’s footsteps.

“But she has had the most insane success, so I can’t complain if I don’t achieve that. I’m just really excited to be associated with the team that made all that happen. It feels really special.”

He also spoke to NME about the concept of his forthcoming EP, saying, “each song lives in its own world, which feels really cool for me.

“It’s important for my project to feel like there’s a lot of facets to it and a lot of areas to develop so it feels like a cohesive.”