Max Leone shares new single ‘untitled’, ahead of his debut EP ‘Malleable’

LA-based singer-songwriter Max Leone returns today with a new single, the acoustic-driven ‘untitled’.

The latest in a string of singles from the pop artist, ‘untitled’ is lifted from the Leone’s forthcoming debut EP ‘Malleable’.

In a press release, Leone spoke of the background to the cathartic offering, saying, “Writing ‘untitled’ felt like unloading all these little weights I had been carrying around with me.

“When a song feels like a relief, that’s a pretty good indicator it’s something special.”

Listen to ‘untitled’ below:

As well as ‘untitled’, a slew of previous singles are set to feature on the upcoming ‘Malleable’ – set for release April 29 – including the EP’s title track, ‘First Grade’, ‘The Beach’ and ‘Cautious’. Find the full track list below.

On the title track, Leone said upon its release last July, “‘Malleable is about that friend you have who is always changing themselves to fit in with the people around them, and sometimes it feels like you don’t really know them at all.”

Max Leone’s ‘Malleable’ tracklist is:

1. ‘the craziest thing i’ve ever done’

2. ‘Cautious’

3. ‘First Grade’

4. ‘Malleable’

5. ‘5’

6. ‘The Beach’

7. ‘in case (there’s a change of hear)

8. ‘Escape’

9. ‘untitled’