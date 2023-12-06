Max Richter announces library of musical tools with Studio Richter Mahr

Max Richter has announced a new audio workshop, SRM Sounds, created in collaboration with his multimedia production studio, Studio Richter Mahr.

SRM Sounds offers musicians an opportunity to harness the sound of Richter’s personal collection of instruments and sonic explorations at Studio Richter Mahr in the English countryside and to compose their own songs with them.

Working with ex-Spitfire Audio CEO Will Evans and his new venture Song Athletics – to bring the instruments in his studio to digital life – the first product to be released is SRM Sounds #001 which is a Steinway grand piano.

With Richter’s distinct musical signature meticulously captured and transformed into digital format, creators will be able to immerse themselves in the tones and intricate nuances of the revered instrument.

Essentially, once SRM Sounds #001 has been purchased and downloaded, any composer around the world can use that sound, and ‘play’ as though Richter himself was there.

“For composers, sound is an incredibly personal and very emotional thing. For many of us, the experience of falling in love with the physical and tactile aspects of sound is what got us into music in the first place, so working with sounds that aren’t quite right is really disturbing. Therefore, we decided to make our own virtual instrument collection, using the wonderful acoustics and technical resources of Studio Richter Mahr. These instruments have the colours that I love to use to tell the stories I want to tell,” said Richter in a press release.

Speaking about the collaboration with Song Athletics, Evans said: “Max has a unique and revered relationship with sound. To collaborate with him and Studio Richter Mahr is a real privilege, and I’m excited to help share these inspiring instruments with the world.”

Earlier this year, Actress Tilda Swinton joined Richter on stage at this year’s edition of Glastonbury Festival in a surprise cameo on the Park Stage.

Taking to The Park Stage just after 11am, Richter and his band greeted early risers with an orchestral delivery of of 2004 “protest record” ‘The Blue Notebooks’ – joined by Tilda Swinton accompanying with a number of readings, including works by Czeslaw Milosz.