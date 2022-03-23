Maxïmo Park announce UK singles tour and share frenetic new song ‘Great Art’

Maxïmo Park have announced plans for a singles only UK tour later this year – purchase tickets here.

The band will be hitting the road for a series of shows for their ‘Sïngular Tour’ in the autumn, kicking off at the O2 Institute in Birmingham on September 30 with further dates in Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, London, Cardiff, Nottingham and Glasgow before wrapping up at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle on October 14.

The jaunt will see Maxïmo Park perform early hits such as ‘Apply Some Pressure’ and ‘Going Missing’ from their 2005 debut album ‘A Certain Trigger’ right up to contemporary singles from last year’s ‘Nature Always Wins’.

The band have also shared new single ‘Great Art’ to coincide with the tour, which you can listen to below.

“The song is about the insidious nature of Conservative ideology, and a response to people who say, ‘At least we’ll get some great art out of it!'” frontman Paul Smith said of the new single, which you can purchase as a seven inch here.

“We’re excited to have new material to play alongside our other singles on the Sïngular tour – we’ve always written songs crammed full of hooks, so that’s our ideal medium in some ways.”

You can also find tickets to their UK tour here and view Maxïmo Park’s full jaunt below:

SEPTEMBER

30 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

OCTOBER

1 – O2 Academy, Leeds

2 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

4 – Tramshed, Cardiff

6 – Academy, Manchester

7 – Roundhouse, London

8 – O2 Academy, Oxford

10 – O2 Academy, Bristol

12 – Rock City, Nottingham

13 – Barrowland, Glasgow

14 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle