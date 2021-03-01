Maxïmo Park lead Alice Cooper in race for UK Number One album

Maxïmo Park currently lead Alice Cooper in the race for this week’s Number One album in the UK.

The artists both released their new albums last Friday (February 26), with the Newcastle band sharing ‘Nature Always Wins’ and the legendary rocker releasing ‘Detroit Stories’.

In the midweek chart update from the Official Charts Company, Maxïmo Park is revealed to be just shy of 1,500 sales ahead of second place Cooper in the all-new Top 7 chart.

‘Nature Always Wins’ is on course to be Maxïmo Park’s first Top 10 album in seven years, and their highest charting since 2007’s ‘Our Monthly Pleasures’ peaked at Number Two.

Cooper’s ‘Detroit Stories’ is his first new studio album for four years could mark his best UK chart position since 1989’s ‘Trash’ peaked at Number Two.

Elsewhere in the top five, Architects‘ new album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ sits third, with Digga D in at four with ‘Made In The Pyrex’ and Lucy Spraggan‘s ‘Choices’ at five.

The White Stripes’ Greatest Hits sits at number six, while Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s live album ‘Way Down In The Rust Bucket’ is a new entry at number seven.

In a four-star review of Maxïmo Park’s ‘Nature Always Wins’, NME’s Damian Jones said: “The Geordie misfits return with joyful pop songs and introspective anthems aplenty on their seventh studio album.”

Last week, Mogwai scored their first UK number one album with their 10th LP ‘As The Love Continues’.

The Glasgow post-rockers beat Ghetts‘ ‘Conflict Of Interest’ by 2,900 sales resulting in a landmark moment for the band, after reaching the summit some 25 years after the release of their debut single ‘Tuner/Lower’.

The band’s frontman Stuart Braithwaite is this week showing support for Maxïmo Park, starting a #MaximoPark4Number1 hashtag.

Arriving with a bit of jest attached to it, a similar hashtag was used by both Mogwai and Ghetts last week as they battled it out for the top spot. “Ok, I’ll start,” Braithwaite tweeted.

Maxïmo Park’s Paul Smith responded, writing: “Ha! @mogwai were a total inspiration to me as a teen & currently an inspiration as an independent band topping the pop charts. #maximo4number1 sounds good to me!”