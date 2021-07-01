Listen to Maxïmo Park’s new live EP ‘By The Riverside’

Maxïmo Park have shared a new live EP called ‘By The Riverside’ – listen below.

Released today (July 1), the collection features performances recorded during the Newcastle band’s live-streamed show in March, which marked the release of their seventh album ‘Nature Always Wins’.

Frontman Paul Smith and co. took to the stage at The Riverside venue on Newcastle’s Quayside for the virtual gig.

Advertisement

“We tried to warm up the empty venue with our natural energy and passion, as you can hear from this selection of tunes!” Smith explained of the EP in a statement.

“We chose older songs that are live favourites, like ‘The Hero’, but also a few from the new album that felt super-strong. ‘Versions Of You’ was originally inspired by my daughter, and the personal subject matter, along with everything else going on over the last year or so, made it a very emotional performance.”

You can stream ‘By The Riverside’ above via Spotify and find it on other online platforms here.

Maxïmo Park are set to embark on a UK headline tour in October, which will begin with a homecoming gig at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop.

Advertisement

The full tour schedule is as follows:

OCTOBER

Saturday 2 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

Sunday 3 – The Mill, Birmingham

Tuesday 5 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

Wednesday 6 – EartH Theatre, London

Thursday 7 – Trinity, Bristol

Saturday 9 – EartH Theatre, London

Sunday 10 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

Monday 11 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

In a four-star review of ‘Nature Always Wins’, NME’s Damian Jones wrote: “The Geordie misfits return with joyful pop songs and introspective anthems aplenty on their seventh studio album.”