Maxïmo Park share Bruce Lee-style hall of mirrors video for new song ‘All Of Me’

Maxïmo Park have released a new single called ‘All Of Me’ – you can watch the song’s video below.
- Read more: Maxïmo Park’s Paul Smith: “It feels like nobody’s been held to account for the Grenfell Tower fire”
It’s the fourth track to be shared from the band’s upcoming new album, ‘Nature Always Wins’, and it follows the release of singles ‘I Don’t Know What I’m Doing’, ‘Baby, Sleep’ and ‘Child Of The Flatlands’.
Speaking about the new track, frontman Paul Smith said: “It’s a love song about the power of song itself, buoyed by the uplifting music in the chorus. It’s also about domesticity and family life being valid subject matter for a pop song. The more intimate verses are bits of advice to someone who has changed your perspective on life. Big themes!”
The track is accompanied by a new video, which Smith explained is inspired by both Arthur Russell and Bruce Lee.
“Both the quiet verses and the anthemic choruses are reflected (pun intended) in the video, which was influenced by an intimate film of Arthur Russell playing cello, as well as Bruce Lee flighting within a hall of mirrors in Enter The Dragon!” he said.
Watch the video for ‘All Of Me’ below:
Speaking about ‘Nature Always Wins’, Smith told NME: “Last time we wanted to make more political music, but we also didn’t want to rely on the cliches of it being a punk record. We wanted to do something you could dance to but also think about what you’re dancing to, which is more of a post-punk or punk-funk sort of ideal.”
He continued: “With this one, I’ve become a parent over the past four years and the other guys in the band have got kids as well and I didn’t want to ignore it but I also didn’t want it to be the central aspect of the record because I want the record to be open to all. It’s clearly about being a parent, songs like ‘I Don’t Know What I’m Doing’ for example, in many ways these are universal feelings of self-doubt that people have.
“I’ve tried to make it as personal and specific as I can without it losing that universal appeal, otherwise it feels too inward or self-obsessed.”
‘Nature Always Wins’ will be Maxïmo Park’s seventh album and it arrives on February 26 – pre-order it here.
Last year, the band announced a number of album launch shows, which will see them play a socially distanced show at Pryzm in Kingston on February 26.
Maxïmo Park’s album launch show dates are as follows:
FEBRUARY, 2021
25 – Kingston, Pryzm – with Banquet (socially distanced) 5pm
25 – Kingston, Pryzm – with Banquet (socially distanced) 8pm
26 – Kingston, Pryzm – with Banquet (socially distanced) 5pm
26 – Kingston, Pryzm – with Banquet (socially distanced) 8pm
27 – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre (socially distanced) 6:30pm
27 – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre (socially distanced) 9:30pm
AUGUST, 2021
24 – Dundee, Fat Sam’s – with Assai Records
25 – Edinburgh, The Liquid Room – with Assai Records
28 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club – with Crash Records
29 – Preston, Blitz – with Action Records
30 – Liverpool, The Arts Club – with Jacaranda Records
SEPTEMBER, 2021
01 – Coventry, The Empire – with HMV
02 -Oxford, O2 Academy2 Oxford – with Truck Store
03 – The Brook, Southampton – with Vinilo
05 – Bexhill, De Lar Warr Pavilion – with Music’s Not Dead
06 – Norwich, The Waterfront – with HMV
You can get tickets for the album launch shows here.
Maxïmo Park also have some headline tour dates scheduled for June – dates below.
JUNE, 2021
08 – Bristol, Trinity
09 – London, EartH
10 – London, EartH
12 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
13 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop
15 – Sheffield, The Leadmill
16 – Glasgow, Saint Lukes
17 – Birmingham, The Mill
You can get tickets for the tour here.
Maxïmo Park’s last album was 2017’s ‘Risk To Exist.’ In a three-star review of the album, NME‘s Mark Beaumont noted that while the album had “impeccable bad timing” with its political bent, it was still “a cracking post-debate disco record.”