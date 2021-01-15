Maxïmo Park share Bruce Lee-style hall of mirrors video for new song ‘All Of Me’

Maxïmo Park have released a new single called ‘All Of Me’ – you can watch the song’s video below.

It’s the fourth track to be shared from the band’s upcoming new album, ‘Nature Always Wins’, and it follows the release of singles ‘I Don’t Know What I’m Doing’, ‘Baby, Sleep’ and ‘Child Of The Flatlands’.

Speaking about the new track, frontman Paul Smith said: “It’s a love song about the power of song itself, buoyed by the uplifting music in the chorus. It’s also about domesticity and family life being valid subject matter for a pop song. The more intimate verses are bits of advice to someone who has changed your perspective on life. Big themes!”

The track is accompanied by a new video, which Smith explained is inspired by both Arthur Russell and Bruce Lee.

“Both the quiet verses and the anthemic choruses are reflected (pun intended) in the video, which was influenced by an intimate film of Arthur Russell playing cello, as well as Bruce Lee flighting within a hall of mirrors in Enter The Dragon!” he said.

Watch the video for ‘All Of Me’ below:

Speaking about ‘Nature Always Wins’, Smith told NME: “Last time we wanted to make more political music, but we also didn’t want to rely on the cliches of it being a punk record. We wanted to do something you could dance to but also think about what you’re dancing to, which is more of a post-punk or punk-funk sort of ideal.”

He continued: “With this one, I’ve become a parent over the past four years and the other guys in the band have got kids as well and I didn’t want to ignore it but I also didn’t want it to be the central aspect of the record because I want the record to be open to all. It’s clearly about being a parent, songs like ‘I Don’t Know What I’m Doing’ for example, in many ways these are universal feelings of self-doubt that people have.

“I’ve tried to make it as personal and specific as I can without it losing that universal appeal, otherwise it feels too inward or self-obsessed.”

‘Nature Always Wins’ will be Maxïmo Park’s seventh album and it arrives on February 26 – pre-order it here.

Last year, the band announced a number of album launch shows, which will see them play a socially distanced show at Pryzm in Kingston on February 26.

Maxïmo Park’s album launch show dates are as follows:

FEBRUARY, 2021

25 – Kingston, Pryzm – with Banquet (socially distanced) 5pm

25 – Kingston, Pryzm – with Banquet (socially distanced) 8pm

26 – Kingston, Pryzm – with Banquet (socially distanced) 5pm

26 – Kingston, Pryzm – with Banquet (socially distanced) 8pm

27 – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre (socially distanced) 6:30pm

27 – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre (socially distanced) 9:30pm

AUGUST, 2021

24 – Dundee, Fat Sam’s – with Assai Records

25 – Edinburgh, The Liquid Room – with Assai Records

28 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club – with Crash Records

29 – Preston, Blitz – with Action Records

30 – Liverpool, The Arts Club – with Jacaranda Records

SEPTEMBER, 2021

01 – Coventry, The Empire – with HMV

02 -Oxford, O2 Academy2 Oxford – with Truck Store

03 – The Brook, Southampton – with Vinilo

05 – Bexhill, De Lar Warr Pavilion – with Music’s Not Dead

06 – Norwich, The Waterfront – with HMV

You can get tickets for the album launch shows here.

Maxïmo Park also have some headline tour dates scheduled for June – dates below.

JUNE, 2021

08 – Bristol, Trinity

09 – London, EartH

10 – London, EartH

12 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

13 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

15 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

16 – Glasgow, Saint Lukes

17 – Birmingham, The Mill

You can get tickets for the tour here.

Maxïmo Park’s last album was 2017’s ‘Risk To Exist.’ In a three-star review of the album, NME‘s Mark Beaumont noted that while the album had “impeccable bad timing” with its political bent, it was still “a cracking post-debate disco record.”