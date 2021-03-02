Maxïmo Park to perform ‘Our Earthly Pleasures’ in full at special UK shows

Maxïmo Park will perform their second album ‘Our Earthly Pleasures’ at a pair of special shows later this year.

The Newcastle three-piece, who released their seventh album ‘Nature Always Wins’ last week, will take to the stage at Kingston’s Pryzm (for Banquet Records) and Leeds Beckett University (for Crash Records) this September.

As well as offering up cuts from their new record, Paul Smith and co. will play their 2007 LP – which features ‘Our Velocity’, ‘Books From Boxes’ and ‘Girls Who Play Guitars’ – “front-to-back”.

Announcing the gigs on Twitter this evening (March 2), Maxïmo Park wrote: “We’re super excited about the September shows we’ve just announced: with a new album to play AND all of ‘Our Earthly Pleasures’, some of which we haven’t played live for over a decade!”

The band also told fans in other locations to “stay tuned” for further tour news, “if Leeds/London seem a bit far away”. You can see that post above.

Fans can get their hands on any remaining ticket/album bundles here. You can see the live schedule below.

07 September – Pryzm, Kingston – Banquet Records

08 September – Leeds Beckett Uni, Leeds – Crash Records

This coming Saturday (March 6), Maxïmo Park will broadcast their special ‘Nature Always Wins’ live-stream from Newcastle. Tickets are available for £10 (+ £1 booking fee) from here.

The new tour dates come as Maxïmo Park set their sights on the Number One album position in the UK for their latest studio effort. As of yesterday (March 1), the group were leading in front of Alice Cooper for the top spot (according to the Official Charts Company).

In a four-star review of ‘Nature Always Wins’, NME’s Damian Jones wrote: “The Geordie misfits return with joyful pop songs and introspective anthems aplenty on their seventh studio album.”