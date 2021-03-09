Check out Maxïmo Park’s rescheduled UK tour dates for 2021

Maxïmo Park have postponed their UK headline tour until October – you can find the new dates below.

The Newcastle band were scheduled to hit the road this June in support of their seventh album ‘Nature Always Wins’, which came out last month (February 26).

It has today (March 9) been announced that the stint will now begin on Saturday, October 2 with a hometown show at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop.

Advertisement

Dates will follow in Birmingham, Sheffield, London, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow. A second London performance will take place on October 9.

Tickets purchased for the previous shows remain valid, with the remaining passes available here. “For any further questions, please contact ticket vendor,” the band said.

If you purchased tickets for 9th June, your ticket will be valid for 6th October. If you purchased tickets for 10th June, your ticket will be valid for 9th October. For any further questions, please contact ticket vendor. Thanks. — Maximo Park (@maximopark) March 9, 2021

Maxïmo Park will play:

Sat 2nd Oct – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

Sun 3rd Oct – The Mill, Birmingham

Tuesday 5th Oct – The Leadmill, Sheffield

Wed 6th Oct – EartH Theatre, London

Thur 7th Oct – Trinity, Bristol

Sat 9th Oct – EartH Theatre, London

Sun 10th Oct – O2 Ritz, Manchester

Mon 11th Oct – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

The postponement comes amid the UK government announcing its staged ‘roadmap’ to lift all coronavirus-enforced restrictions by June 21, which has led many festivals to push ahead with their plans for summer 2021.

Advertisement

Last week, Maxïmo Park announced a pair of special gigs for Kingston and Leeds this September. The shows will see Paul Smith and co. perform their 2007 album ‘Our Earthly Pleasures’ in its entirety.

The group narrowly missed out on bagging their first UK Number One album with ‘Nature Always Wins’ to Architects‘ ninth record ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ on Friday (March 5). Coming in at Number Two, Maxïmo’s latest studio effort is their first Top Ten album for seven years.

In a four-star review of ‘Nature Always Wins’, NME’s Damian Jones wrote: “The Geordie misfits return with joyful pop songs and introspective anthems aplenty on their seventh studio album.”