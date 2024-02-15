Maya Hawke announces new album ‘Chaos Angel’ with reflective single ‘Missing Out’

Maya Hawke has shared details of a new album titled ‘Chaos Angel’. Listen to the lead single ‘Missing Out’ below.

The new LP is the third to be released by Hawke, and follows on from the success of her sophomore album ‘Moss’, which contained the viral hit single ‘Thérèse’.

Set to arrive on May 31 via Mom+Pop, ‘Chaos Angel’ features collaborations with Benjamin Lazar Davis and Will Graefe, and is set to see the singer take listeners on a “deeply beautiful, meditative” journey, exploring the theme of falling in love, going through heartbreak and emerging stronger because of it.

It will contain 10 songs, and follow the 25-year-old as she shows a more vulnerable yet mature side to her songwriting.

Hawke has also shared the first teaser to the album in the form of debut single ‘Missing Out’. In the song, the musician takes a look back at the semester she spent living near her brother’s college campus and partying with his classmates in an attempt to capture the formative college experience she never had.

“There was actually a girl who went to Brown, where my brother goes to college, and we were all going around saying what our wish was for ourselves,” she said, explaining how it was one moment during this time that inspired the song.

“She said, ‘I want to write the next great American novel’. It was the moment where I felt older than everyone because I laughed so hard. I was like, ‘You are so far down the wrong track! Wish to write a novel. That would be a miracle. Don’t wish to write the next great American novel, that’s a nightmare!’ It made me feel I actually am a different place in my life than these people I was around. It totally inspired this whole song.”

The track comes alongside with a science-fiction-influenced video, directed by Alex Ross Perry. Check it out above.

A description of the album reads that “at first glance, there are scenes just as sad as those on [previous LPs] ‘Blush’ and ‘Moss’”, but once you dig into each of the tracks, it becomes clear that, at its core, ‘Chaos Angel’ is an “altogether happier album” than its predecessors.

“Through these songs, Maya accepts the cycles we travel, the things we can leave behind and the things that will always be with us, before concluding: ‘The only thing to regret is the time I’ve spent regretting’. That’s what ‘Chaos Angel’ became in the end: a portrait of a person, complicated and still searching, but evolving,” it added.

Pre-order ‘Chaos Angel’ here and check out the album artwork below.

As well as sharing details of a new album, the singer, songwriter and Stranger Things star is also set to perform alongside her band at Carnegie Hall in New York City later this month.

Set to take place on February 26 as part of the Tibet House Benefit Concert, the show will also see performances from the likes of Joan Baez, Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson and Maggie Rogers. Visit here for tickets.

Back in October, Hawke teamed up with famous father, Ethan Hawke, to share a cover of the Willie Nelson song, ‘We Don’t Run’. The cover is lifted from ‘Light in the Attic & Friends’, and saw the two add a father-daughter flair to the 1996 original, which first appeared on Nelson’s 44th studio album, ‘Spirit’.

More recently, Hawke, who is also the daughter of Hollywood actor Uma Thurman, was also confirmed as having a role in the sequel to the 2015 Pixar film Inside Out – starring as an embodiment of anxiety.