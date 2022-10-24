Maya Hawke announces UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ for 2023

Maya Hawke has announced her 2023 UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ – find the full list of dates and ticket details below.

The singer will perform six dates across February and March, starting in Milan, Italy on February 25 and finishing up at London’s Lafayette on March 6.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the Stranger Things actor wrote: “Excited to announce the 2023 EU & UK ‘Tactless Tour’. I guarantee mediocrity and I will aspire towards transcendence. Hope to see you there.”

Pre-sale starts this Wednesday, October 26 at 9am BST, where fans can use the password silverstarlight on her website. General sale starts 9am BST this Friday, October 28.

Hawke released her second studio album ‘Moss’ last month, which NME described in a four-star review as a “stylish return to heady school days” on an album where she has “blossomed into an increasingly excellent songwriter”.

It continued: “Just as lyrically ‘Moss’ presents Hawke in wiser form than if she had really written these songs at age 15, sonically it also elevates her from the incarnation of her that created (2020’s debut album) ‘Blush’.”

“That record was sparse and stripped back, its focus on a minimal foundation of acoustic instruments. This time around, she’s taken a more expansive approach, adding in subtle but important touches of synths, electric guitars and strings that signal moments of tension in the songs, or simply flesh them out to lusher, more beautiful versions.”

Hawke recently opened up about how she turned her father Ethan into a Taylor Swift fan. The singer was speaking to The Line Of Best Fit for their ‘Nine Songs’ feature, about formative tracks in musicians’ lives.

Choosing Taylor Swift’s 2010 track ‘Ours’, Hawke explained: “I remember that song very distinctly. My dad was such a powerful creative influence on me musically, he showed me so many songs and artists that I still listen to, and love and care about. It took me a long while to be able to show him something he didn’t already know about.”

Elsewhere, Hawke recently spoke about the possible fate of her character Robin in Stranger Things, sharing that she would “love” for her to die in season five.

Maya Hawke 2023 UK and European tour

FEBRUARY

23 – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, Lombardy

27 – FRANNZ Club, Berlin, Germany

MARCH

1– Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Cologne, Germany

3 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

4 – La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

6 – Lafayette, London, England