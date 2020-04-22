Listen to Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke’s new single ‘Coverage’

Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke has shared a new track called ‘Coverage’ – you can listen to it below.

The actor and musician, who portrays Robin Buckley in the hit Netflix show, released her first two singles ‘Stay Open’ and ’To Love A Boy’ last summer. Shortly afterwards, she performed a live show at New York’s Sultan Room.

Following on from last month’s ‘By Myself‘, Hawke has now released ‘Coverage’. “Here is light in little rooms/ Watercolours camera moves/ Fooling you into the myth/ Even my little laugh is a wish“, she sings in its first verse.

Explaining the meaning behind the track, Hawke said in a statement: “‘Coverage’ is a song I wrote about spending so much of my life and energy living in other people’s stories, other people’s love affairs and other people’s pain… while still trying to hold onto my own. Trying to be present in my own truth, my own relationships.”

‘Coverage’ serves as the second official single from the singer’s upcoming debut album ‘Blush’, which arrives on June 19.

Speaking to NME recently about her venture into songwriting, Hawke said: “It wasn’t about creating a new music career for myself. It was about having a new way to creatively express myself and making new friends, like my band.

“Every time I go to the studio or go on stage with them, I learn more and more. I’m a real student of this, I’m a real true beginner, but I have wonderful teachers.”

Last month, Maya Hawke and her actor father Ethan posted a family singalong to social media as they self-isolated at home together.