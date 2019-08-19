Watch ‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke wander the streets as a mermaid in ‘To Love A Boy’ video

Hawke released the single and another new track last week

Maya Hawke has released the video for her new single ‘To Love A Boy’, in which she stars as a mermaid who wanders the city streets — check out the endearingly kooky clip below.

Hawke, who recently starred in the third season of Stranger Things, premiered the track along with another new song, ‘Stay Open’, last week.

The clip for ‘To Love A Boy’, which features Hawke alongside Noah Deats and Fred Hechinger, imagines, according to Hawke, a mermaid “coming ashore and wanting to love a boy as much as she loved the ocean”.

“Then I decided the video would be more interesting if the love interest of the video was the ocean, and it was about her pursuit to get back to the ocean,” she told Pitchfork. “I’m a professional actor, but I’m not a professional musician, so I wanted to do the whole thing really not professionally. So I spent all my own money to make the video and I had to rent the mermaid costume, which ended up being incredibly shitty, but in a way that I think is really funny.”

‘To Love A Boy’ and ‘Stay Open’ were both co-written by Hawke and songwriter Jesse Harris, who has worked with the likes of Lana Del Rey and Norah Jones.

Hawke, who is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, recently starred in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and she’ll also soon be seen in the films Human Capital and Mainstream, both of which are in post-production.