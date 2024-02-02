Maya Jama among the new hosts for the BRIT Awards 2024

Organisers of the BRIT Awards have announced the new hosts for the 2024 ceremony.

The newly-refreshed presenting team come following the departure of previous host Mo Gilligan, who fronted the awards ceremony over the past two years.

He announced that he would not be returning to present this year’s instalment, confirming that it conflicted with his touring commitments in the United States. He took on the role in 2022 – taking over from comedian Jack Whitehall – and returned to the slot the following year.

Now, it appears that the organisers for the prestigious music event are taking a different approach for 2024, and have organised for this year to be presented by a trio of hosts instead of the usual one.

Among those confirmed is British television presenter and radio DJ Maya Jama – most widely recognised for her work with BBC Radio 1 and as the latest presenter of the hit UK reality show Love Island. She also hosted some segment’s of last year’s instalment with Gilligan

She will be joined by fellow TV presenter and BBC Radio 1 host Clara Amfo – who presented Future Sounds for two years up until last December – and host for The One Show and Capital FM, Roman Kemp.

“I’ve worked alongside the incredible team at the Brits for years now and it’s something I always watched, and wanted to be a part of, growing up – so it’s amazing to be on the stage this year hosting it!” Jama said of the announcement (via The Huffington Post). “It’s always one of the best nights of the year for me, and a real celebration of British music, culture, and talent.”

Amfo shared a similar sentiment, adding that she felt “so very honoured” by the decision and saw the slot as a “bucket list” job. “Throughout my career, I’ve been so lucky to witness the growth of this year’s nominees and performers and I know it’s gonna be another special one,” she said.

Of the decision, Kemp said: “To be asked to host this year’s awards, is a dream come true. It’s going to be a privilege to share the stage with so many talented artists and to celebrate the incredible achievements of all the nominees and winners this year.”

Like Amfo, he also said it was an “honour” to be asked, and described the role as “a real ‘pinch me’ moment”.

The 2024 ceremony for the BRIT Awards will take place at The O2 in London on Saturday, March 2. It will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX.

Artists up for awards on the night include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Fred again.., Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift and Young Fathers. You can find the full list of nominations here.

Dua Lipa is nominated for the Best Artist award and Best Song award with her Barbie hit ‘Dance The Night’, and is set to perform at the ceremony, as is RAYE, who this year received a record-breaking number of nominations.

The Last Dinner Party have been announced as the winners of the prestigious BRITs Rising Star award supported by BBC Radio 1.