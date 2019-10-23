Mayhem were not fans of the movie ‘Lords Of Chaos’

"It came out all wrong"

Mayhem‘s Necrobutcher has revealed that he’s not a fan of the band’s recent biopic Lords Of Chaos – saying that it “came out all wrong” and “is not a good movie”.

Starring Sky Ferreira and Rory Culkin and directed by Jonas Åkerlund, the film tells the story of the church-burning, Norwegian forefathers of black metal – and the tragedy that struck the band in 1991 when vocalist Per Yngve Ohlin (“Dead”) took his own life, before guitarist a Øystein Aarseth (“Euronymous”) was murdered by former member Varg Vikernes (“Count Grishnackh”) of Burzum.

Now, Necrobutcher from the band (real name Jørn Stubberud), has revealed that while he admired the authenticity of the film’s set and costume design, overall he feels that the movie “came out all wrong.

“They should have called us first and maybe we could’ve done something,” he told Consequence Of Sound. “I saw it, and it just made me sad. It’s not a good movie.”

Despite his criticism, the film has so far attracted an impressive 74% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience rating (likely to be Mayhem and metal fans) scored it overall at 59%.

Necrobutcher also recently spoke out about the infamous deaths of his late bandmates, revealing that he himself was on his way to kill Euronymous before he heard of his passing.

“OK, I can tell it right now, because I’ve been holding it in for many years, but actually I was on my way down to kill him myself,” he said. “And when it happened, I saw the morning paper, thinking ‘Fuck, I gotta get home to my place and get out all the weapons and drugs and shit I had in my house, because they’re coming to my house because I’m probably going to be the number one suspect for this’.”

Mayhem will perform at Leeds’ Damnation Festival on Saturday November 2, before calling at Dublin Academy on Sunday November 3 and London’s Electric Ballroom on Monday November 4.