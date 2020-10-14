Maynard James Keenan’s Puscifer to perform exclusive livestream show

Puscifer, the side project of Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan, have announced a forthcoming livestream concert experience, dubbed Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti.

The rock supergroup – also comprised of members of Tool and A Perfect Circle – recently announced the upcoming release of their fourth full-length album, ‘Existential Reckoning’, due out on October 31. The group have also shared the album’s first single, ‘The Underwhelming’.

Now, Puscifer plan to take fans into the desert of US state Arizona for a sensory visual experience to mark the album’s release.

In a press statement, Keenan said, “If you’re not familiar with Arcosanti, I highly recommend that you look it up.

“People who are not necessarily from Arizona came here and found that creative tick that burrows under your skin here, something that sets you in a motion to respond to this, what I consider to be equal parts inspirational and hostile, environment.

“It’s not easy to survive here. We feel like we’re on the edge of the world. Imagine if you were an extra-terrestrial traveller and you landed in the Southwest and wanted to assume an identity here and blend in, this would probably be a good spot to do that.”

Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti debuts live on Saturday, October 31 at 1am GMT and will remain available on demand for 72 hours following its world premiere.