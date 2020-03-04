Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval pays tribute to late bandmate David Roback

Mazzy Star‘s Hope Sandoval has paid tribute to the band’s late co-founder David Roback.

Roback died last week aged 61 of reported metastatic cancer.

Posting on the Mazzy Star Facebook page, Sandoval, who founded the band alongside Roback in 1987, wrote: “It’s been a few days since I lost my dear friend and I am devastated…”

She added: Thank you all for the love. Hope.”

The post is accompanied by a picture of a poem contemplating loss. It ends: “Good night my beautiful friend. Please come back when the hour is sound.”

Upon Roback’s death last week, tributes came pouring in from across the music world. The band were a key figure in Los Angeles’ Paisley Underground scene, and the likes of The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy, Dinosaur Jr.’s J. Mascis, The New Pornographers’ Carl Newman, Sleigh Bells and more all paid their respects.

Mazzy Star released their debut album ‘She Hangs Brightly’ on Rough Trade in 1990, following it up with two subsequent LPs in the ’90s, ‘So Tonight That I Might See’ (1993) and ‘Among My Swan’ (1996), before going on hiatus.

In the late 2000s the band reunited and, in 2013, released the album ‘Seasons Of Your Day’, which was followed up by their 2018 EP ‘Still’. Mazzy Star’s late drummer Keith Mitchell, who died in 2017, had contributed to the band’s latest EP.