McFly announce “21st birthday show” at The O2 in London

McFly have announced a 21st anniversary show taking place at the O2 in London this October.

More than two decades since the pop-rock boyband formed, the group are celebrating their “21st birthday” with a special show on October 10, where they’re set to play hits and fan favourites from across their career.

The O2 is the latest addition to McFly’s 2024 tour schedule, which also includes outdoor shows and festival dates.

Tickets for the show go on general sale 9am GMT this Friday (February 23), and can be purchased here.

“It’s crazy to think that it has been 21 years since McFly was formed and we all moved into a house together!” said Harry Judd in a press statement.

“We don’t take it for granted that after all this time people still want to hear new music from us and come to see us play live. As a band we’re always looking forward at what’s next, but this show will be a fun opportunity to reflect on our career so far. And what better place to throw a 21st birthday party than at The O2!”

McFly have become best known for their hits over the years like ‘All About You’, ‘Five Colours In Her Hair’ and ‘Obviously’.

A more recent career highlight for the group was their 2022 debut at Glastonbury Festival. Reflecting on the performance, NME wrote: “Today’s appearance is certainly a cause for celebration: for McFly, it’s a moment that has been almost 20 years in the making. From the release of 2004’s ‘Room On The 3rd Floor’ onwards, they’ve layered some irresistible cheese over their playful yet sincere pop-rock, and garnered BRIT Awards along the way – yet an invitation to play at Worthy Farm wasn’t offered for almost two decades.

Vocalist and guitarist Tom Fletcher told NME backstage that it was “a dream ticked off the bucket list”.

Back in October, meanwhile, McFly brought out Rou Reynolds from Enter Shikari at their show at London’s Alexandra Palace.