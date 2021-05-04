Mclusky, Stewart Lee and more to play charity show organised by IDLES’ Adam Devonshire

IDLES bassist Adam ‘Dev’ Devonshire has organised a star-studded livestream in aid of learning disabilities and autism charity Gig Buddies.

The show, which takes place from 6pm to 11pm BST on June 20, features a music line-up headlined by Welsh post-hardcore outfit Mclusky, as well as Willie J Healey, TV Priest, Fenne Lily, Dogeyed and Wilderman.

Stewart Lee tops a comedy bill that also features Seann Walsh and Josh Weller. The show will be streamed live from The Exchange in Bristol.

In addition, the event includes an online raffle to win prizes donated by the likes of The National, Sharon Van Etten, Mogwai, Slowdive and BEAK>, and artwork from the likes of Bristol artist Sickboy, The Maccabees‘ Orlando Weeks and Bristol scene fixture Big Jeff.

Tickets for the show and raffle are available here, with a suggested £5 donation to Gig Buddies, a charity that matches adults with learning disabilities and/or autism with a volunteer with whom they can attend gigs and events together.

Devonshire said: “After witnessing first hand what vital and wonderful work Gig Buddies do, It has been an honour and a privilege for me to be working with them and to help raise awareness of the wonderful service that they provide.

“Music and live events provide us all with so much happiness and catharsis, everyone deserves to have that joy in their lives. As we’re all hopefully getting back to a place where live events will be happening again, now is a great time to raise awareness for the charity.”

Devonshire is not the only member of IDLES currently pursuing charitable causes. Last week, the band’s Jon Beavis completed a 104km charity run in support of women’s organisations Rosa and Reclaim These Streets.