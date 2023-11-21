K-pop boyband MCND announce 2024 ‘ODD-VENTURE’ US tour

K-pop boyband MCND have announced the dates and venues for their upcoming 2024 ‘ODD-VENTURE’ US tour.

MCND’s upcoming 2024 ‘ODD-VENTURE’ US tour will be organised by K-pop promotion and production company Studio PAV, and will take place over six dates in February next year.

The K-pop boyband’s newly announced tour will kick in New York City’s Racket NYC venue on February 9. Following that, the quintet will perform shows in Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas.

MCND will then wrap up their upcoming US tour with two shows in California. The first will take place on February 16 at the Fort Mason Cowell Theater in San Francisco, while the second will be held at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

According to a post announcing the tour, ticketing information for MCND’s six US concerts is “coming soon”. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for MCND’s 2024 ‘ODD-VENTURE’ US tour are:

FEBRUARY 2024

09: New York City, New York. Racket NYC

11: Chicago, Illinois, Distro Music Hall

13: Atlanta, Georgia, Variety Playhouse

14: Dallas, Texas, South Side Music Hall

16: San Francisco, California, Fort Mason Cowell Theater

18: Los Angeles, California, Avalon Hollywood

