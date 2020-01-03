Meat Loaf denies climate change, claims Greta Thunberg has been “brainwashed”

Meat Loaf has spoken out to deny climate change and claim that activist Greta Thunberg has been “brainwashed” into believing in it.

Thunberg, 17, has become a figurehead for the global environmental movement – inspiring a number of protests, strikes and the continued work of Extinction Rebellion. As a result of her work, she was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize and was named Time’s Person Of The Year. However, hard rock veteran Meat Loaf has argued that the youngster’s time would be better spent elsewhere.

“I feel for that Greta,” he told the Daily Mail. “She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t. She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

However, not everyone agrees. Last year, Billie Eilish praised Thunberg as a spokesperson “paving the way” for her generation.

“She’s doing her thing and I feel honoured to be compared to her,” Eilish told NME. “Hopefully the adults and the old people start listening to us [about climate change] so that we don’t all die. Old people are gonna die and don’t really care if we die, but we don’t wanna die yet.”

Thunberg’s much-publicised climate activism in 2019 has drawn praise from the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Björk and The 1975 — the latter even invited Thunberg to collaborate with them on a track back in the summer.

Last year, Meat Loaf made headlines when he fell offstage during a speaking event and broke his collarbone. He has previously claimed that his health issues that resulted in him collapsing on stage at another event mean that he may never sing again.