Meat Loaf has died aged 74

Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, it has been confirmed.

The US singer and actor – real name Marvin Lee Aday – passed away last night (January 20), according to a statement posted on his official Facebook page this morning (January 21).

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the message read. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. ‘Bat Out of Hell’ remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”

The message continued: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!” A cause of death is not yet known. God I loved Bat Out of Hell. Soundtrack to my youth. Sad news RIP Meatloaf. Extraordinary voice Phenomenonal character 😢 pic.twitter.com/mZZHK6ekrt — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) January 21, 2022 RIP Meatloaf. Thanks for being brilliant. https://t.co/TipvEXCP3j — Huw Stephens (@huwstephens) January 21, 2022 … he had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful … — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022 RIP Meat Loaf, 74.

One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.

A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/J0UNQgGahn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2022 Born in Dallas, Texas in 1947, Meat Loaf released his debut album ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ in 1977. It remains one of the biggest-selling records of all time, having sold 43 million copies worldwide. The album served as the first part of a trilogy, with ‘Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell’ and ‘Bat Out Of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose’ arriving in 1993 and 2006 respectively. Featured on the ’93 LP was ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’, which is Meat Loaf’s biggest hit. The power ballad went to Number One in 28 countries and earned the artist a Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo. Meat Loaf released 12 studio albums in total, the last being 2016’s ‘Braver Than We Are’.

This is a developing story and will be updated…