Meat Loaf reportedly breaks collarbone after falling off stage

The singer was speaking at the Texas Frightmare Weekend event when the incident occurred

Meat Loaf reportedly suffered a broken collarbone after he fell off a stage during a speaking engagement in Texas over the weekend.

The 71-year-old ‘Bat Out of Hell’ vocalist, real name Marvin Lee Aday, was taking part in a Q&A at the Dallas horror film convention Texas Frightmare Weekend on Saturday (May 4) when he suffered the fall.

According to TMZ, Meat Loaf was treated for a broken collarbone at a local hospital and was kept in overnight. Organisers of the horror convention took to Facebook following the incident to offer their statement.

“As everyone knows Meat Loaf fell today. We wanted to keep you updated as soon as we knew something,” the convention wrote. “We just found out that the hospital is keeping him overnight for observation.

“He will not be able to return on Sunday but he has already confirmed that he will be back in 2020! He’s a trooper and we are praying a speedy recovery!”

Meat Loaf collapsed on stage in June 2016, and subsequently underwent a new diet and fitness regime and an emergency back operation.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Meat Loaf told fans on Twitter back in January about the current state of his health, writing: “Living in constant pain is a pain. I just what to go to work. Love you all. May you never know constant pain. Those that do I feel for you. God bless you.”