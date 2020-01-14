Meat Loaf is reportedly suing a hotel in Texas after he fell from a stage at the complex, resulting in him being hospitalised for 42 days.

The 72-year-old artist, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, was at the Hyatt Regency at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport last May when he suffered a fall.

The incident occurred as the singer prepared to appear in a Q&A session as part of the Dallas horror film convention, Texas Frightmare Weekend.

According to files obtained by Courthouse News Service, Meat Loaf and his wife Deborah Lee Gillespie are now taking legal action against the hotel – as well as Frightmare Weekend LLC.

The complaint, which was filed to the District Court of Tarrant County, states that the star “put his foot down on part of the curtain that had nothing beneath it” whilst taking to the stage.

Meat Loaf therefore lost his balance due to there being “no stage floor beneath his foot.”

“His foot and leg went down into [the] air, causing him to fall off the stage, resulting in serious injuries,” the complaint continues. It’s said that Meat Loaf suffered injuries to his neck, collar bone, and shoulder.

He was subsequently taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center’s emergency room, where he remained for 12 days before being transferred to Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Meat Loaf then stayed there for an additional 30 days.

Elsewhere, the complaint claims that both the hotel and convention “failed to do their job to provide a safe environment and ultimately Meat Loaf got seriously injured because of their failures.”

The Hyatt Regency and Frightmare have been labelled as “negligent” in their efforts to construct the stage, which Meat Loaf claims included a “hidden hazard” and “trap.”

Upon the news breaking of the incident last year, the organisers of the horror convention issued an official statement on Facebook.

“As everyone knows Meat Loaf fell today. We wanted to keep you updated as soon as we knew something,” they wrote. “We just found out that the hospital is keeping him overnight for observation.

