Meditation app Calm launch new Sleep Remix Series with Universal

Mental health and meditation app Calm and Universal Music Group have teamed up for a new ‘Sleep Remix Series’.

The release, which arrives on World Sleep Day this Friday (March 19), features specially created remixes of huge pop songs from Universal artists, designed to help listeners fall to sleep.

The remixes, which last 60 minutes each and are specially composed to assist sleeping, are based on tracks from Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Post Malone and more.

Advertisement

See the full tracklisting for ‘Sleep Remix Series’ below.

Ariana Grande – ‘breathin’

Jhene Aiko – ‘While We Were Young’

Kacey Musgraves – ‘Golden Hour’

Katy Perry – ‘Double Rainbow’

Luis Fonsi – ‘Sola’

Post Malone – ‘Circles’

Shawn Mendes – ‘Wonder’

“Calm Music works to harness the incredible power of music to enhance our members’ mental wellness experience,” Courtney Phillips, head of music at Calm, said in a statement.

“We’re proud to partner with the world’s leading music company to create this unique series that pushes mainstream music boundaries beyond the traditional radio edit, giving fans beautiful, dreamy tracks to help them drift off to sleep.”

Cynthia Sexton of Universal added: “Together with this incredible group of artists, we were able to create true 60-minute versions of their songs and give Calm subscribers and music fans a new way to rest and relax.

“This initiative is a wonderful example of how we are working with our artists to create new commercial opportunities by reimagining music and providing fans with new ways to enjoy their favourite songs.”

Advertisement

During the coronavirus pandemic, a number of artists have discussed the importance of meditation in mental wellbeing. Last March, as lockdowns began worldwide, Lizzo held a guided meditation on Instagram, while The Drums shared a 14-minute guided meditation track, calling the coronavirus crisis an “awakening”.