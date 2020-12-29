Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Lil Durk to team up for new music platform

Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and Lil Durk are potentially teaming up to build a new music platform.

The collaboration between the rappers was first announced by Meek Mill on Twitter last weekend.

“Me lil baby Durkio tryna get somebody in Silicon Valley to build us our own music platform we can be majority owner in,” he tweeted. “We will pay!! We need top Silicon Valley steppers please!”

Meek Mill followed up with another tweet that announced 21 Savage’s involvement in the project, which the group were hoping to commence in 2021.

The next day, Meek Mill expanded upon his vision for the project, which aimed to donate a percentage to “the people we make money from”, and also sought to “maximize black wealth”.

“we gone start something and donate a % to the people we make money from! We waiting on production now! #culturecurrency coming full blast!!!” he tweeted.

Meek Mill continued in a separate tweet: “Respectfully to Spotify too we get millions with them one of my biggest platforms I sell on! We need their help too… but we gone build something where we can maximize black wealth and we not gone fail by any means ‘we got a real backing behind us’ let’s get it”.

However, the rapper noted that the project was not aiming to be “the same thing” as Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music.

“We not even trying to build the same thing as Spotify …tidal … apple we wanna build a platform/tool and connect it with those big big companies and eat and build up some billion dollar shit! If you a big rapper that sale a lot snd [sic] got a lot of influence rap in for %.”