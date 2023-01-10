Meek Mill apologises after filming music video in Ghanaian presidential palace

Meek Mill has apologised for filming a music video inside Ghana’s presidential palace, following backlash led by the country’s education minister.

Last Sunday (January 8), the rapper posted a snippet of a music video for a new, as-yet unnamed song on Instagram. Among other Ghanaian locales, the clip sees Mill traipse the conference halls and corridors of Jubilee House, which serves as the official home and office of Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo.

Meek Mill shot a video to a new somg while in Ghana🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/q9ilza0B1S — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 8, 2023

The clip – which has since been removed from Mill’s Instagram – sparked backlash shortly after it was posted, with Ghana’s education minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa leading the criticism in describing the video as a “despicable desecration of the Jubilee House”.

Ablakwa, who aired his frustrations in a tweet published yesterday (January 9), went on to declare that “All those responsible for [the video]… must be fired immediately.” He continued: “How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively? Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation?”.

All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately. How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively? Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation? pic.twitter.com/Wwo2rbGIjl — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) January 9, 2023

In response to the backlash – which was also levelled by Ghanaian citizens and news outlets – Mill took to Twitter today (January 10) to explain that he never “meant to disrespect the people of Ghana”. The rapper said his intentions in filming the video within the presidential estate were to “[display] art” and “make the connection between black people in America and Africa”.

He continued: “To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana… The fastest way to make connection is thru music [sic] and I wanted to do that with displaying art… im in my 30’s from America [sic] and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here”.

To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 9, 2023

My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 9, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Mill offered his “apologies to the people if any disrespect [was taken]”, before explicitly apologising to the Ghanaian presidential office. The rapper later defended Akufo-Addo, who had received backlash for supposedly permitting the video to be filmed, writing that the office might not have known “it was video footage when we asked to shoot”.

I don’t think they knew it was video footage when we asked to shoot its a small camera and one kid … in America we didn’t know this existed and was excited to show because they don’t show Ghana on our media much! So I’ll take responsibility for my mistake! Not intentional https://t.co/obDZb9Czu5 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 9, 2023

Meek Mill concluded the thread with a final apology and explanation, writing that “in America we didn’t know this existed and was excited to show because they don’t show Ghana on our media much! So I’ll take responsibility for my mistake! Not intentional”.

Mill’s since-deleted Instagram post promised that the song would soon be released, however it is yet to appear on the rapper’s streaming service pages. Mill’s last studio album, ‘Expensive Pain’, arrived in October, 2021, followed by the mixtape ‘Flamers 5’ late last year.

Around that same time, Mill was one of many musicians to attend the virtual signing of the Decriminalising Artistic Expression Act, which prevents the use of rap lyrics in criminal prosecutions and was enshrined into Californian law last October. Mill was joined at the signing by Killer Mike, E-40 and Ty Dolla $ign, among others.