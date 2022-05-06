Meek Mill asks “big homie” Elon Musk to let him invest in Twitter

Meek Mill has asked “big homie” Elon Musk to let him get in on his recent Twitter investment.

The Tesla founder and entrepreneur successfully acquired the social media platform last month (April 25) for approximately $44billion (£34.5b).

His offer was initially turned down by Twitter, which put a “poison pill” measure in place to stop a takeover attempt by Musk. However, the two parties later entered talks before the deal entered its final stages of negotiations.

Advertisement

Mill has now publicly tweeted Musk and asked him directly if there’s any room for him to get in on the deal.

“Elon musk let us invest in Twitter with you ‘big homie,’” Mill wrote, as you can see below. Musk has yet to reply.

Elon musk let us invest in Twitter with you “big homie” — MeekMill.nft (@MeekMill) May 5, 2022

Musk shared a glimpse into his new policy for the platform last month: “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means,” he tweeted.

Upon the deal being finalised, Musk also posted a quote on the platform in which he claimed that “free speech is the bedrock to a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

He also explained that he aims to make the social media site “better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust”, and said he plans to “defeat spam bots” “while authenticating all humans”.

Advertisement

“Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” Musk concluded.

Jameela Jamil announced she was quitting Twitter after hearing the news that Musk had bought the site. “Ah he got Twitter,” Jamil said.

“I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of [her pet dog] Barold.”

She went on to express her concerns over what direction Twitter would head in under Musk. “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny,” Jamil wrote. “Best of luck.”

Others reacting to the news included Geoff Barrow who tweeted: “Hi Elon, you’re a twat. How’s about that for freedom of speech?”

While Anton Newcombe added: “Tell him and his ilk to go fuck themselves and provide directions.” Questlove tweeted: “Welp. What now.” You can check out some more of the reactions here.