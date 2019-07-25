First bros, now business partners

Meek Mill and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation have partnered together to form a new record label, Dream Chasers.

During a meeting held yesterday (July 24) at Roc Nation’s office in New York City, the Philadelphia rap star and music mogul sealed the deal on their new joint business venture. According to Variety, Mill will serve as the president of Dream Chasers, overseeing the label’s artist roster, marketing plans, creative strategy, and other business operations under Roc Nation. The rapper also hopes to open a recording studio for the label’s signees in the future.

In a statement about their new partnership, Jay-Z revealed that Mill has what it takes to become a leader in music, noting the rapper’s “super keen eye” in acquiring new talent. “Everything [Mill] has done leading up to this point shows he is ready to [lead] the next generation. We look at the big picture – this is way beyond signing artists and having hot records,” he said

“I know he can make music – you’ve heard it. I think he cannot only make music, but make stars. Not only make stars but make films,” Jay-Z added.

Mill also went on to explain that his years of experience in the music industry have helped shape him into an entrepreneur. “I think it’s time for me to dive into the business. I’m 32 years old, I’m in a nice spot in the music business and I can help artists,” the rapper said.

Mill’s Dream Chasers label, inspired by his 2011 mixtape ‘Dreamchasers’, was previously forged seven years ago as a label imprint under Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group. The label had released several mixtapes and signed a handful of artists, which included YBS Skola and Lil Snupe.

For now, Mill will continue to record albums for his current label, Maybach/Atlantic. The rapper also plans to drop “new content” ahead of his Legendary Nights tour with Future, Variety reported. Mill had previously released ‘Championships’, his first post-prison LP, in 2018.

In other news, Mill had his 2008 conviction on drugs and gun charges thrown out. He has also been granted a new trial before a new judge.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z recently collaborated with Childish Gambino on “Mood 4eva”, a cut off Beyoncé’s new The Lion King-inspired album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’.