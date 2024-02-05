Meek Mill calls Killer Mike’s Grammys arrest “propaganda at an all time high”

Meek Mill has commented on the arrest of Killer Mike at the 2024 Grammy Awards, calling it “propaganda at an all-time high.”

Yesterday (February 4), the 66th Grammys saw the Atlantan win three awards. His latest album ‘Michael’ received the Best Rap Album award, and his song ‘Scientists & Engineers’ with André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane was honoured with Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

After the career-defining feat, Mike was arrested. BBC reported that the rapper was booked on a misdemeanour charge and has now been released. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month. NME has contacted representatives for Killer Mike for comment on his arrest.

A video surfaced online of the Run The Jewels rapper being taken away in handcuffs at the award ceremony. In response, fellow rapper Meek Mill tweeted his thoughts on the situation.

“To arrest killer Mike immediately after the [Grammys] [is] propaganda,” he began. “A lot of people are questioning the decision-making and basis of the award choosing in the Gen Z era… their timing to award black men be totally off!”

He continued: “Propaganda at an all-time high too. I love Killer Mike [sic] big inspiration to me! He need more awards for the things he does for the culture! But getting 3 [Grammys] and getting arrested immediately after insanity … they award-giving timing is very off to me [thinking emoji]!”

Mill concluded: “Let me say it [again:] I never fucked with the [Grammys] they never acknowledged street rappers [and] if they do it’s years late… I always took 300k and had the lit Grammy party and every major person that ran the game was there every time to show I didn’t give a fuck that was the point.”

After picking up his three Grammy awards, Mike spoke to the press backstage in the Winners’ Room. “It feels absolutely grand,” he said, according to Rolling Stone. “If it feels like some people are reaching the finish line first, don’t worry. Just keep running your race. The only thing stopping you is your imagination. It’s our responsibility to be grand in every action.”

While picking up his trophies, the star also seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap. “For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap – bullshit,” he said. “I don’t care if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home. Make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

Speaking to NME last year, Killer Mike spoke of his desire to win a Grammy for ‘Michael’. “I want to march into the Grammys and march out with a trophy or two,” he said. “We’ll see how that goes.”

At the 2024 Grammys, Taylor Swift made history when she won Album of The Year for the fourth time. She now has the most AOTY wins in Grammys history. You can find all of last night’s winners here.