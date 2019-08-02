Trending:

Meek Mill praises Kim Kardashian for fighting for US prison reform

The Philadelphia rapper is a fan of Kim K's recent legal efforts

US rapper Meek Mill has praised Kim Kardashian West for fighting for prison reform, describing the reality star as someone using her platform to “do good.”

Kardashian West was instrumental in securing the release of Alice Marie Johnson, an American woman who was controversially imprisoned for a minor role in a drug trafficking operation. She helped Johnson win a pardon from President Donald Trump, which resulted in her release last June.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Meek, who recently launched REFORM Alliance, a new criminal justice reform organisation with backers including Jay-Z, which is angled towards changing probation laws in the US following the ‘What’s Free’ rapper’s own negative experience getting caught up in the US prison system, said Kardashian West was setting a positive example.

”Everybody that’s using their platform helps. Kim’s [a good friend]. I think she’s doing a lot of good work,” he said. “She’s doing a lot of work, more than other people who have platforms who might even [have come] from that situation. So, big ups to her and big ups to everybody that’s working for a better cause – not even just for reform.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian West announced she was studying to be a lawyer, just like her late father, Robert Kardashian, and is hoping to take her bar exam in 2022. On Instagram, she posted a picture of her studying alongside renowned lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.

Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️

She’s now had several meetings with Trump specifically around the issue of prison reform and is thought to be trying to secure the release of more prisoners who might have been given unfair sentences in the past.

According to reports, Kardashian West’s legal efforts are going to be part of a new documentary series on the Oxygen Network.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation have partnered together to form a new record label, Dreamchasers.

During a meeting held last week (July 24) at Roc Nation’s office in New York City, the Philadelphia rap star and music mogul sealed the deal on their new joint business venture. According to Variety, Meek will serve as the president of Dreamchasers, overseeing the label’s artist roster, marketing plans, creative strategy, and other business operations under Roc Nation. The rapper also hopes to open a recording studio for the label’s signees in the future.