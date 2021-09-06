Meek Mill recruits Lil Uzi Vert for new single ‘Blue Notes 2’

Meek Mill has recruited the assistance of Lil Uzi Vert for ‘Blue Notes 2’, a sequel to the track that originally appeared on Meek’s 2016 ‘DC4’ mixtape.

The follow-up interpolates the guitar-driven beat featured on the original, which heavily samples ‘Midnight Blues’ by Snowy White. Meek takes centre stage on the new track, delivering rapid-fire bars with a bridge courtesy of Lil Uzi, who also provides the song’s final verse.

After they were spotted shooting a music video together back in July, ‘Blue Notes 2’ arrives alongside a high-octane clip that shows both rappers street bikes and ATVs as they’re pursued by a police chopper.

Watch the video, directed by Kid Art alongside Meek himself, below:

‘Blue Notes 2’ marks the third collaboration Meek and Lil Uzi have appeared on together. In 2016, Lil Uzi Vert featured on another of Meek’s ‘DC4’ cuts, ‘Froze’, alongside Nicki Minaj. Lil Uzi reappeared the following year on Meek’s ‘Wins & Losses’ track ‘Fuck That Check Up’.

‘Blue Notes 2’ follows on from Meek’s latest all-star collaboration, ‘Sharing Locations’, which arrived late last month and featured both Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

Earlier that month, the rapper shared a song titled ‘War Stories’ alongside a video that featured cameos from Lil Uzi along with Bobby Shmurda.

Meek’s last studio album was 2018’s ‘Championships’, which he followed with his 2020 ‘Quarantine Pack’ EP. In October of last year, the rapper indicated a new album was on the way.