Meek Mill set to release final instalment of ‘Dreamchasers’ as an NFT

Meek Mill has announced he’ll be releasing the fifth and final mixtape in his ‘Dreamchasers’ series as an NFT.

The ‘Expensive Pain’ rapper took to Instagram to share a snippet of new music, whilst penning “#DCPOUNDCAKE LAST DREAMCHASER MIXTAPE A NFT …. LOYALTY CLUB STARTS JANUARY.1st 2022”.

No other details have been provided about what Mill’s Loyalty Club will entail, aside from that “you can invest merch albums and shows and get marketed.”

Mill’s ‘Dreamchasers’ mixtape series has run since 2011 with the last edition having dropped in 2016. The final tape marks the Philly rapper’s first foray into the world of NFTs.

Meek Mill released his latest album ‘Expensive Pain’ last month, lead by singles ‘Flamerz Flow’, ‘Sharing Locations’ and ‘Blue Notes 2’. The 18-track collection featured a string of guest vocals from Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg and more. ‘Expensive Pain’ is Meek Mill’s fifth studio album, arriving three years after ‘Championships’.

NME gave ‘Expensive Pain’ a two-star review, noting the album and its rollout felt “rushed and haphazard”.

“From the record’s announcement to the hurried delivery and sloppy sequencing, it all feels disorganised and unusually chaotic for the Philly rapper,” NME writer Will Lavin said.

