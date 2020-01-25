News Music News

Meek Mill trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine after rapper denied serving remainder of sentence at home

He’s been critical of Tekashi before

Elizabeth Aubrey
Meek Mill, Tekashi 6ix9ine
Meek Mill has taken aim at Tekashi 6ix9ine again. Credit: Getty

Meek Mill has taken aim at Tekashi 6ix9ine following the news that he is to serve the rest of his sentence in prison.

The Philadelphia artist, who has publicly criticised the incarcerated rapper several times in the past, suggested that 6ix9ine will have to go into witness protection once he leaves jail. 

Mill appeared to goad the criminal by writing underneath a photo that Tekashi’s girlfriend, Jade (real name Rachel Wattley) had posted of the pair inside jail.

Within the caption Jade wrote that people can’t “break” her partner despite him serving a two-year sentence for crimes committed while he was a member of the violent US east coast-based gang, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. 

Meek wrote beneath the caption: “That witness protection drip”, a comment seemingly in reference to the fact that Tekashi snitched on other gang members in order to reduce his sentence and could now face danger beyond bars.

Tekashi 6ix9in
Tekashi 6ix9in – Credit: Getty

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, helped authorities convict Bloods members Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison in exchange for a reduction in his sentence, which could have reached a maximum of 27 years.

It’s not the first time that Mill has said or written negative things about Hernandez.

In September 2019 he called the rapper a “Ratgoon” for grassing on his former gang members.

Before that, in June 2019 Meek responded to a fan’s question asking for his opinion on Tekashi: “He’s a vicious kid. Started all that drama and start telling,” Meek said.

