McGee says he can't see an end to the arguing anytime soon

Former Creation Records boss Alan McGee says he thinks it will take a “tragedy” to bring Liam and Noel Gallagher together again.

McGee, who signed Oasis to Creation Records in 1993, told Clint Boon’s Humans of XS Manchester podcast that it would take some “bad news” for the pair to put their differences behind them.

McGee said: “They’re not going to get back together at any time soon, but the only thing that might happen is the circumstances might change in people’s lives.”

He continued: “I don’t want to say what I think that might be, but it could be anything, it could be bad news and then they’re thrown together and then suddenly it’s like: ‘I don’t hate.’ But at the moment I can’t see it anytime soon.”

A film adapted from McGee’s acclaimed autobiography, Creation Stories – Riots, Raves and Running a Record Label, is currently in production. Trainspotting director Danny Boyle is an executive roducer whilst Nick Moran (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) directs.

Alan McGee’s Creation Records was founded in 1983 and was home to a string of successful artists including Oasis, Primal Scream, Teenage Fanclub and My Bloody Valentine until its end in 1999. As well as having a number of labels since, McGee has been managing bands in recent years including The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Happy Mondays.

The feud between Liam and Noel meanwhile continues. Earlier this month (July 13), Liam shared a video of himself eating soup with a fork in a surreal dig at Noel.

The video appears to reference Noel’s insult of Liam from 2009, in which Noel branded him “a man with a fork in a world of soup.” The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman also seemingly waded into the debate surrounding Noel’s scathing comments on Scotland in a recent interview where he branded it “a third world country.”

Noel, meanwhile, recently took aim at Liam again when he explained why he wouldn’t let his brother use any Oasis songs in his recent documentary As It Was.

In a new interview with Variety, Noel explained that Liam’s now-infamous Twitter rants played a big role in his decision to turn down the film.

“Oh, I turned it down, yeah. If some fucking moron is going to make a film slagging me off, calling my wife a cunt, after trolling my kids on the Internet, after being a filthy little misogynist sexist prick who cannot keep his fucking mouth off Twitter, and then call me to ask me a favour, I’m like, ‘Wow. You are as dumb as you fucking look’,” he said.