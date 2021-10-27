Meet Me @ The Altar and Nothing, Nowhere pull out of All Time Low tour amid allegations

Meet Me @ The Altar and Nothing, Nowhere have pulled out of their upcoming shows with All Time Low.

It comes after All Time Low guitarist Jack Barakat was accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour and sexual abuse towards female fans, who were allegedly minors at the time. In a statement, the band said that the claims were “absolutely and unequivocally false”.

Earlier this month, the Maryland group embarked on a North American tour with their labelmates Nothing, Nowhere and Meet Me @ The Altar as support. The latter band also opened for All Time Low at their UK headline dates last month.

With the tour due to run until November 12, both support acts have today (October 27) confirmed that they will not appear at the remaining gigs in light of recent events.

Meet Me @ The Altar and Nothing, Nowhere have announced five new joint shows, which will take place from tomorrow (October 28) until next Tuesday (November 2). They’ll take to the stage in Chicago, Cleveland, Syracuse, Amityville and Cambridge.

Writing in a statement on Monday (October 25), All Time Low addressed a TikTok video in which a woman said that a “famous pop-punk band” had “let [her] on their tour bus when [she] was 13”. In the video’s comments, the woman claimed the band “tried to take my bra for their nasty collection [and] offered me beers”.

The band said that they chose not to respond to the accusations, “because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name.”

They continued: “We felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie and in doing so robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice.

“We believe victims. We stand with victims. We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around our show and band that is welcoming, healthy, and safe.”

Another woman – who remained anonymous – has since accused Barakat of sexual abuse that began in 2011, when she was 15 years old. “I had no idea that a week after my fifteenth birthday, my hero would take advantage of me,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in All Time Low’s statement, the group said that they were “investigating further the source of these false accusations” and would be “seeking legal recourse”.

Jack Barakat retweeted the message on his personal Twitter page, writing: “I feel the need to personally refute the claims being made against me and us, as they are 100% false.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.