Meet Me @ The Altar cover ‘Take Me Away’ from ‘Freaky Friday’

Meet Me @ The Altar have covered ‘Take Me Away’ from the soundtrack of Freaky Friday.

The song is set to appear, alongside recent original song ‘Give It Up’, on the deluxe version of their debut album ‘Past // Present // Future’, which will land on September 29 via Fueled By Ramen.

The song is performed in Freaky Friday by the fictional band Pink Slip, which protagonist Anna (Lindsay Lohan) is a part of.

Advertisement

“Aside from it just being an absolutely iconic moment in pop culture, ‘Take Me Away’, Pink Slip, and Freaky Friday as a whole had a lot of influence over us growing up,” the band said in a press release. “It’s everything we love all meshed into one – female representation in punk music, and on screen! Being able to pay homage to such an endless well of inspiration to us was really gratifying. It really takes you back to an era that I think we all miss.”

Check out the video for Meet Me @ The Altar’s version of ‘Take Me Away’ below.

The deluxe version of ‘Past // Present // Future’ also includes two other previously unheard songs, ‘Strangers’ and ‘Changes’.

“We wanted the deluxe release to be a glimpse into another side of us, giving you a sound that’s fresh, new, and different,” the band said when it was announced.

They are also set to play a string of UK headline shows later this year. Originally scheduled for August, they were later moved to October and November so the band could support 5 Seconds Of Summer on their upcoming North American tour.

Advertisement

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

OCTOBER

28 – Leeds, Key Club

30 – Glasgow, King Tut’s

31 – Manchester, Rebellion

NOVEMBER

1 – London, Underworld