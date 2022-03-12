Meet Me @ The Altar’s debut album is dedicated to Pink, Avril Lavigne and Demi Lovato

Meet Me @ The Altar vocalist Edith Johnson has said that the band’s upcoming debut album is dedicated to Pink, Avril Lavigne and Demi Lovato.

Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote that the group are bringing back “2000’s radio rock” with the record.

“I cannot wait to share this album with you. We are bringing back radio rock. Rock tf on,” she wrote. “Demi, Avril, & P!nk this is for u. Bring 2000’s radio rock BACK! It’s that good rockin’ shit. Don’t worry, MM@TA is on it.”

In January, the band confirmed that their untitled debut album would be released in 2022, though release details are still unknown.

Yesterday (March 11) Meet Me @ The Altar released an acoustic reworking of 2021’s ‘Model Citizen’ EP.

Sharing the record on Twitter, the band wrote “We wanted to give ‘Model Citizen’ a new life and hopefully it comes across in these tracks. Hope you enjoy”. Check it out below.

‘Model Citizen’ was originally released in August 2021. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The pop-punk revival so far may have platformed big-budget solo artists – including Willow, Machine Gun Kelly, and Olivia Rodrigo – but with ‘Model Citizen’, Meet Me @ The Altar prove there is still nothing quite like rocking out with your best mates, and confronted with the burden that they are what so many needed as younger fans, the weight on their shoulders could have been too heavy to bare.”

Meet Me @ The Altar were due to tour the UK this May in support of State Champs but have had to drop off that run of shows due to “scheduling conflicts”. The band will still be playing Slam Dunk and Download Festival though.

Meet Me @ The Altar will also be appearing at When We Were Young Festival in October alongside My Chemical Romance and Paramore. Bring Me The Horizon, Bright Eyes and Wolf Alice will also be playing at the Las Vegas bash.