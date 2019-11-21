Meet The Heartless – the “00’s indie” project assembled by Carl and Lucie Barat

"This is a hard-hitting punk drama"

The Heartless have released their eponymous debut single, and revealed that their upcoming TV show is a combination of “Almost Famous meets Withnail & I“.

The brainchild of Libertines guitarist Carl Barat and his sister Lucie, The Heartless was assembled earlier this year for an upcoming TV series loosely inspired by The Likely Lads’ rise to fame in 00’s London.

“It’s a series that follows a band inspired by The Libertines,” Lucie told NME. “It’s based on when Carl and I shared a flat in the ’00s, so it’s a character driven piece about a group of people – the core of which is Carl and his band. It’s based on that period and based on his experiences.”

As the band debut their debut single today, they insist that they’re aiming to becoming respected artists in their own right too – and nothing like Spinal Tap.

“It’s all up in the air, about how much separation there is between the band and the TV show,” The Heartless tell NME. “But we definitely want to be a legit band and it’s not a gimmick to play into the story of the show. We’re a band in our own right too.”

The TV show, meanwhile, sees the Barat siblings teaming up with producer Zoe Rocha and RubyRock Productions.

“It’s Almost Famous meets Withnail and I, that’s how it was pitched in the very first place,” the band said of the show. “That’s the attractive prospect, Spinal Tap is seminal but this is a hard hitting punk drama.”

The band – which features singer Ellie James, guitarist Lewis Rainer, bassist Dominic Gilday and drummer Jay Bone – will also celebrate their first single with an upcoming gig at Brighton’s Prince Albert.

Carl Barat added: “It’s both frightening and wonderful that the early ’00s are now far enough behind us to justify revisiting. It was an incredible and a very different time.

“I’m feeling the excitement for this project that I felt for my own band in 2002. Happy to be able to make something of the mental experiences I shared with my amazing sister too.”

Meanwhile, Barat is currently on the road with the Libertines once more across November and December – including a massive date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.