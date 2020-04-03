Megadeth, Anthrax and more offer free online lessons to music students

Some of rock and metal’s leading musicians are offering online lessons to music students who are self-isolating due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘School’s Out’ initiative is organised by Megadeth bassist David Ellefson’s own David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation, which is an affiliate of the Grammy Music Education Coalition, and is aimed at high school students and younger.

Ellefson’s Megadeth band members Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro are among the musicians teaching lessons, as are Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello and more.

Students interested in being part of the “School’s Out” program can apply online here, with a crowdfunder for the initiative currently working towards an initial goal of $25,000 (£20k).

As well as one-to-one lessons, a number of instructional videos and playthroughs from the musicians will also be made available for free.

“When one person suffers, we all suffer, and this is an unprecedented moment in history when all of us around the world are united for a common cause,” Ellefson said. “Music and the arts have always been some of our greatest healers in a way none other can.”

“As we reach into each other’s souls with resounding hope, I’m forever thankful to our friends in the creative community who have kindly offered their expertise to put a smile on the faces of so many people in need right now. Let this be a time when we can all unite under the banner of Music and let our creativity lead the way.” Meanwhile, guitar manufacturers Fender are offering three months’ worth of free guitar lessons to new customers to their Fender Play service.