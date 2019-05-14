Megadeth are back in the studio for their 16th album

"It begins #megadeth16"

Megadeth have confirmed that they’re in the studio laying down tracks for the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Dystopia’.

The band shared the news on social media with pictures of them in a recording studio, captioned: “It begins #megadeth16.”

The US thrash metal legends had previously posted footage of rehearsal sessions for their forthcoming 16th studio album though it wasn’t clear if recording had started.

Guitarist Dave Mustaine told Music Radar in March that the band is aiming to put 12 or 13 tracks on the new album. “My contract says I’m only supposed to do eight songs a record and I just can’t do that – it feels like cheating,” he said.

“When I grew up listening to vinyl, it was a lot easier to buy a record and be happy with 45 minutes of music. When the digital world came, the paradigm changed – a musical offering needs a lot more.

“People aren’t satisfied and hit fast-forward a lot. So right now, we know we’re off to a good start. This new material is only going to get better and better.”

Additionally, in April the band’s bassist David Ellefson told the Talkin’ Rock With Meltdown podcast that the album is more likely to hit shelves in 2020 than this year.

‘Warheads On Foreheads’, the band’s compilation album, was released at the end of March. It was accompanied by a 350-page graphic novel that pays tribute to the band who are this year celebrating their 35th anniversary.