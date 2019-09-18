Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine gives health update: “My doctors are feeling very positive”

The singer and guitarist was diagnosed with throat cancer in June

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has given fans an update on his health following his diagnosis with cancer earlier this summer.

The singer and guitarist has been undergoing treatment since doctors discovered he had throat cancer in June.

In a statement posted on the band’s official website, Mustaine wrote: “I’m almost through the last round of treatment and my doctors are feeling very positive regarding my progress. I want to thank all of you for the support and well wishes these last few months. I can’t express enough gratitude as it has made this hard road easier knowing you are in my corner fighting with me!”

He explained that his condition will be evaluated over the next few weeks and would keep fans posted ahead of the band’s planned “Megacruise” event in October. “We can’t wait to see you, and I know all of the other wonderful artists feel the same way,” he wrote. “Let’s make this event one for the record books. Less than 30 days till we are Thrashing through the Pacific!”

The Megacruise is set to depart from Los Angeles on October 13 and will sail to San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico before returning. Anthrax, Testament, Corrosion Of Conformity and more are scheduled to perform on the trip, while Mustaine has promised Megadeth “will be a part of it in some form”.

When he revealed his diagnosis with cancer earlier this year, Mustaine said his doctors had “mapped out a treatment plan which we feel has a 90 percent success rate”.

In May, Megadeth confirmed they were in the studio working on their 16th album and the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Dystopia’.