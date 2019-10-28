"We're hopeful and optimistic about a full recovery for him with that"

Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine has “completed” his treatment for throat cancer, according to his bandmate David Ellefson.

The Megadeth frontman first revealed his cancer diagnosis back in July, before telling fans in September that his doctors were “feeling very positive regarding my progress” after completing the latest round of treatment for the cancer.

Ellefson has now given a fresh update on Mustaine’s health, remarking that the band are “hopeful and optimistic” that the frontman will make a full recovery.

“With Dave’s throat cancer treatments that he has now completed — and he’s just going through the recovery now — we’re hopeful and optimistic about a full recovery for him with that,” Ellefson told Pomelo Rocker in a new interview, which you can hear below. “Once he’s through that process, we’re gonna just let that take as much time as it needs, and then we’ll resume with the album. I’d like to hope maybe 2020 we’ll be able to get a new album out.”

“Sometime life throws you cards you didn’t expect,” Ellefson continued. “Megadeth, we’ve always been a resilient band and we’ve always just worked around obstacles.

“Dave’s a fighter, as we know. Just talking to him, he sounds very optimistic about the future for Megadeth.”

Megadeth were in the midst of recording the follow-up to their 2016 album ‘Dystopia’ when progress was halted following Mustaine’s cancer diagnosis.